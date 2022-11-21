Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Menomonie

This week kicks off the official holiday shopping season. One great way to cross off the gifts for everyone on you list plus help the local economy is by shopping small on Saturday.
Downtown Menomonie stopped by News 18 Daybreak to talk about what shoppers can expect downtown as well as some of the deals and offerings.
Main Street Bucks will be available on Saturday which offer 10% more buying power by purchasing gift certificates. For every $50 spent, you will get an extra $5 that can be used year round.
