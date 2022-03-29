Shows About World War II, Holocaust Happening This Weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Two shows that touch on World War II and the Holocaust are happening this weekend.
The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will be putting productions of "Cabaret" and "And Then They Came for Us" at the Pablo Center's Jamf Theatre.
"Cabaret," transports us back to 1930s Germany and the eve of World War II where the Emcee presides over the action at the Kit Kat Klub.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2nd.
"And Then They Came for Us" combines videotaped interviews with Holocaust survivors with actors recreating scenes from their lives in World War II.
Showtimes are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. on April 2nd.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased at pablocenter.org.