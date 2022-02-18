 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

'The Descendants The Musical' and 'The Rainbow Fish' Happening This Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
ECCT Auditions 1 05-26-2020

Photo of the sign of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

 By Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre (ECCT) has a lot of family fun in the works this weekend.

"The Descendants," will be at the Pablo Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and there are two matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

"Rainbow Fish the Musical," is Saturday only at 10 a.m., also at the Pablo Center.

There also also auditions for upcoming shows happening next week.

"If there is anyone out there that is looking for an audition opportunity, we have auditions coming up on this Sunday or Monday for 'And then they came for me,' which is an Ann Frank play," ECCT Executive Director Wayne Marek.

"It's a really powerful piece. It's a multi media presentation with video taped interviews, and live actors presenting that....That will be at the end of March with our production of 'Cabaret.'"

Tags