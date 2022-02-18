'The Descendants The Musical' and 'The Rainbow Fish' Happening This Weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre (ECCT) has a lot of family fun in the works this weekend.
"The Descendants," will be at the Pablo Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and there are two matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
"Rainbow Fish the Musical," is Saturday only at 10 a.m., also at the Pablo Center.
There also also auditions for upcoming shows happening next week.
"If there is anyone out there that is looking for an audition opportunity, we have auditions coming up on this Sunday or Monday for 'And then they came for me,' which is an Ann Frank play," ECCT Executive Director Wayne Marek.
"It's a really powerful piece. It's a multi media presentation with video taped interviews, and live actors presenting that....That will be at the end of March with our production of 'Cabaret.'"