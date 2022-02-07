The Family Radio Network’s 30th annual “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Family’s annual Help for the Homeless hygiene drive is taking place this month in the Chippewa Valley.
Donate supplies at Festival Foods and Walgreens Feb. 13-March 6, or financially online at the Family’s Help for the Homeless donation page. Supplies and 100% of financial support, less bank fees, will stay in the community where the donation came from (or nearest to billing address on on-line gift).
You can also host a collection box. Place collection boxes in high-traffic common areas within your church, school, business or organization. Invite staff, members, and students to contribute.
For businesses and organizations offering work-from-home options for staff, you can still participate by promoting the drive in-house and encouraging staff to make a financial donation (see below) or drop purchased supplies off at participating Festival Foods or Walgreens stores.
Items you can donate include:
Soaps: laundry, dish, soft, shower gel, 2-in-1 shampoo
Trash bags (shelters especially need these for bedrooms!)
Diapers (sizes 3-6 and Pull-Ups)
Deodorant (unscented)
Wet Wipes for babies
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Disposable razors
Tampons and pads (pads for young teens)