The Family Radio Network’s 30th annual “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive

Stephanie Rodriguez

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Family’s annual Help for the Homeless hygiene drive is taking place this month in the Chippewa Valley.

Donate supplies at Festival Foods and Walgreens Feb. 13-March 6, or financially online at the Family’s Help for the Homeless donation page. Supplies and 100% of financial support, less bank fees, will stay in the community where the donation came from (or nearest to billing address on on-line gift).

You can also host a collection box. Place collection boxes in high-traffic common areas within your church, school, business or organization. Invite staff, members, and students to contribute.

For businesses and organizations offering work-from-home options for staff, you can still participate by promoting the drive in-house and encouraging staff to make a financial donation (see below) or drop purchased supplies off at participating Festival Foods or Walgreens stores.

 

 Items you can donate include:

  • Soaps: laundry, dish, soft, shower gel, 2-in-1 shampoo

  • Trash bags (shelters especially need these for bedrooms!)

  • Diapers (sizes 3-6 and Pull-Ups)

  • Deodorant (unscented)

  • Wet Wipes for babies

  • Toilet paper

  • Paper towels

  • Disposable razors

  • Tampons and pads (pads for young teens)

