The Ghosts of Lone Oak - Interview (3/15/23)

Lone Oak is a grand old country club fallen on hard times, seemingly destined to be sold for
commercial development. Set in the present day, Lone Oak is haunted by the ghosts of two
elegant couples from the 1920s, the Dysons and the Quinns. At night the ghosts appear and
speak freely among themselves. They are fully visible to anyone who happens upon them, but
have the ability to disappear into the shadows, creating disturbing experiences for staff and
club members, nicknamed “Crazy Acorns.” From perspectives separated by a full century, the
ghosts and the present day members seek to answer the same burning question: Can their
beloved country club be saved from oblivion?
THE GHOSTS OF LONE OAK features the Wayward Players community theatre troupe directed
by Jerry & Carol Way at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High Street, Chippewa Falls, WI
March 23-26, 2023.