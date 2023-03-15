 Skip to main content
The Ghosts of Lone Oak - Interview (3/15/23)

Lone Oak is a grand old country club fallen on hard times, seemingly destined to be sold for

commercial development. Set in the present day, Lone Oak is haunted by the ghosts of two

elegant couples from the 1920s, the Dysons and the Quinns. At night the ghosts appear and

speak freely among themselves. They are fully visible to anyone who happens upon them, but

have the ability to disappear into the shadows, creating disturbing experiences for staff and

club members, nicknamed “Crazy Acorns.” From perspectives separated by a full century, the

ghosts and the present day members seek to answer the same burning question: Can their

beloved country club be saved from oblivion?

THE GHOSTS OF LONE OAK features the Wayward Players community theatre troupe directed

by Jerry &amp; Carol Way at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High Street, Chippewa Falls, WI

March 23-26, 2023.

