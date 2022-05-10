"The Pirates of Penzance" Coming to The Pablo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary Season presents the musical comedy, The Pirates of Penzance, May 12-15 at Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center.
Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious comic operetta is the story of young Frederic who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of friendly pirates when he was a child. Now 21, he attempts to disavow the pirate way of life when he falls in love with a beautiful girl.
Frederic never really wanted to be a pirate and sail the Cornish Main. But for now he’s caught between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern Major-General’s bevy of lovely daughters.
Full of wit, charm and a treasure chest of great musical numbers, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece is ready to set sail!
7:30 p.m. on May 12, 13 and 14 and 1:30 p.m. on May 14 and 15 at the Jamf Theatre inside the Pablo Center.
Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15
You can get your tickets online at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529.