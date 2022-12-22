What would Kevin McCallister's grocery list cost in 2022? We find out

(WQOW) - You already know this: everything is costing more this year. And while we all cozy up and watch our favorite Christmas movies this time of year, one scene in a 90s classic is sticking out for some.
In the 1990 now holiday classic, 'Home Alone', Kevin McCallister sets off to the grocery store after being left home alone. His shopping list consisted of 10 items: a 4-pack of toilet paper, Wonderbread, Reynold's Wrap, Kraft Mac 'n Cheese, Tide laundry detergent, Snuggle fabric softener, whole milk, Tropicana Orange Juice, a frozen turkey dinner, and a pack of toy soldiers.
All of these gave him a grand total of $19.83 at the checkout. News 18 wanted to find out what it would cost Kevin today in 2022 if he was left home alone and got those exact items. Daybreak's Katie Phernetton set off to buy every item on that list and the brand he bought (with the exception for Wonderbread which could not be found, she bought another type of white bread).
After a morning of shopping the grand total was $46.78 - a big jump from the under $20 that Kevin spent 32 years ago.
