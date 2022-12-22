What would Kevin McCallister's grocery list cost in 2022? We find out

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the
second Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
early this morning. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from
6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

What would Kevin McCallister's grocery list cost in 2022? We find out

  • Updated
  • 0
What would the grocery list in 'Home Alone' cost in 2022?

News 18 Daybreak's Katie Phernetton set out to see how much the grocery list Kevin McCallister had in the movie 'Home Alone' would cost in 2022. 

(WQOW) - You already know this: everything is costing more this year. And while we all cozy up and watch our favorite Christmas movies this time of year, one scene in a 90s classic is sticking out for some. 

In the 1990 now holiday classic, 'Home Alone', Kevin McCallister sets off to the grocery store after being left home alone. His shopping list consisted of 10 items: a 4-pack of toilet paper, Wonderbread, Reynold's Wrap, Kraft Mac 'n Cheese, Tide laundry detergent, Snuggle fabric softener, whole milk, Tropicana Orange Juice, a frozen turkey dinner, and a pack of toy soldiers. 

All of these gave him a grand total of $19.83 at the checkout. News 18 wanted to find out what it would cost Kevin today in 2022 if he was left home alone and got those exact items. Daybreak's Katie Phernetton set off to buy every item on that list and the brand he bought (with the exception for Wonderbread which could not be found, she bought another type of white bread). 

After a morning of shopping the grand total was $46.78 - a big jump from the under $20 that Kevin spent 32 years ago. 

Watch the full video above to see the shopping trip. 

