Wisconsin Sports Show Spring Edition returns March 18-20

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- Spring has officially sprung in Wisconsin so that means it is time for the Wisconsin Sports Show Spring Edition, happening this weekend.
The show is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 18-20 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
Advance discount tickets available online for $7, plus convenience fee, or $10 at the door. Children 11 and younger are free.
Tickets available at Eau Claire Festival Foods stores and Eau Claire & Rice Lake Menards stores. Admission good for entire weekend.
• Over 150 exhibitors
• Boats, ATVs, docks and lifts
• Dog kennels and demonstrations
• For the Kids: Petting zoo, mascots, and photo stations
• Concessions and FREE parking
• Thousands of dollars in door prizes
• Live Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations
• Presentations and Seminars
• Resorts, lodges, and other outdoor recreation businesse