YMCA - Interview (12/1/22)

What: The annual Christmas at the Y

Who is sponsoring the event: The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

Where: Chippewa Falls YMCA

When: Friday December 9, 2022

Time: 3:30-6:00pm

Event information: The event is FREE and open to the public. You DO NOT need to be a YMCA member to attend and participate.

The event will be held in the Gym at the Chippewa Falls YMCA. There will be over 20 booths and activities for youth and families.

Activities include: Visit with Santa, Cookie making, Ornament making, fun reindeer games, small inflatable/bouncy house for the young kids and much more.

