Death investigation underway after man found dead in gentleman's club parking lot

ALMA (WQOW) - Law enforcement is calling the death of a man found in an Alma gentleman's club parking lot suspicious.
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said in a press release that a 911 came in just before 2 a.m. on Friday. The caller reported there was an "unresponsive male party" in a vehicle outside of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club.
Waldera said the death is considered suspicious but did not give details as to why. He said no further information about this incident or investigation will be released at this time.
The death investigation is being done by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com