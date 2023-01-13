Death investigation underway in Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A death investigation is underway after a Turtle Lake man was found deceased in a parking lot.
According to Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak, 50-year-old Michael Denucci was found late Wednesday, January 11 in the parking lot at Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill in rural Balsam Lake.
Waak said lifesaving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Waak also said that Denucci had "previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot," but did not give further details.
The death is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner.