Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

DECI plans for in person Downtown Awards and Celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
DECI.jpg

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After taking a pandemic hiatus, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is once again putting on the Downtown Awards and Celebration.

The celebration is planning for an in person event to return from their past few years off.

Some of the awards include your favorite new business, best new development and favorite downtown businesses just to name a few.

This year will be a more casual event with appetizers and chances to mix and mingle.

The Downtown Awards and Celebration is a look back on the past year that we have had.

"It's really a way for us to reflect back on the previous year and celebrate the changes and new things that have happened downtown over the course of the past year," said Dustin Olson, the Communications & Promotions Coordinator for DECI.

Voting goes until February 4th and you can click here to cast your ballot.

