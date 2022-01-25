DECI plans for in person Downtown Awards and Celebration

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After taking a pandemic hiatus, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is once again putting on the Downtown Awards and Celebration.
The celebration is planning for an in person event to return from their past few years off.
Some of the awards include your favorite new business, best new development and favorite downtown businesses just to name a few.
This year will be a more casual event with appetizers and chances to mix and mingle.
The Downtown Awards and Celebration is a look back on the past year that we have had.
"It's really a way for us to reflect back on the previous year and celebrate the changes and new things that have happened downtown over the course of the past year," said Dustin Olson, the Communications & Promotions Coordinator for DECI.
Voting goes until February 4th and you can click here to cast your ballot.