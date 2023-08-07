Defendant in Lily Peters' homicide case could be moved to juvenile court following hearing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Monday morning hearing could mean the teenager accused of murdering 10-year-old Lily Peters will be tried as a juvenile.
The reverse waiver hearing is to determine if the defendant, known only to us as C.P.B., will have his case moved to juvenile court instead of criminal court.
Last month, Judge Steven Gibbs set ground rules for Monday's hearing based on three motions put forward by the defense. Crime scene and autopsy photos are not allowed to be shown at Monday's hearing. Photos or videos of C.P.B. are also not permitted. Prosecutors will also not be allowed to talk about Lily Peters' character or personal history.
The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and goes through the week.
This is a developing story. News 18 will have more updates as they occur.