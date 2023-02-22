'Definitely our busiest road:' Highway departments have trouble keeping US 53 clear

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, Brian Kelley, said busy highways like US 53 are harder to keep clean during snowstorms.
"53 is definitely our busiest road in the county and the most challenging for us to maintain," said Kelley. "For us, the busier the road, the more traffic, the harder it is to keep up with the storm. The traffic will kind of iron that snow on and if we can't get the plow there before the traffic gets there, we'll be fighting it the whole time."
One tool in their arsenal is that each sate highway truck is fitted with a blade on the bottom to clean snow and ice off roads. Salt in the back of the truck weighs the blade down. But, as more salt is used on the highway, the blade becomes less effective. Using more and more salt for roads also comes with a price, which could affect the department's budget for the rest of the year.
"The state and the counties' budget that we monitor, December and January are very expensive months for our budgets, and so we will be kind of reprioritize things going into the rest of this year based on what money is left after winter," said Kelley.
Adding to the troubles, high winds are predicted, meaning crews will need to be out clearing around the clock.