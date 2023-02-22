 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.Snowfall will continue through the rest of the night, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected near
sunrise. An additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is
expected tonight. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to
18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis
from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will tonight through Thursday morning. A
Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate
94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with
northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout
conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,
making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

'Definitely our busiest road:' Highway departments have trouble keeping US 53 clear

Highway Departments having trouble keeping Highway 53 clear

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, Brian Kelley, said busy highways like US 53 are harder to keep clean during snowstorms.

"53 is definitely our busiest road in the county and the most challenging for us to maintain," said Kelley. "For us, the busier the road, the more traffic, the harder it is to keep up with the storm. The traffic will kind of iron that snow on and if we can't get the plow there before the traffic gets there, we'll be fighting it the whole time."

One tool in their arsenal is that each sate highway truck is fitted with a blade on the bottom to clean snow and ice off roads. Salt in the back of the truck weighs the blade down. But, as more salt is used on the highway, the blade becomes less effective. Using more and more salt for roads also comes with a price, which could affect the department's budget for the rest of the year. 

"The state and the counties' budget that we monitor, December and January are very expensive months for our budgets, and so we will be kind of reprioritize things going into the rest of this year based on what money is left after winter," said Kelley.

Adding to the troubles, high winds are predicted, meaning crews will need to be out clearing around the clock. 

