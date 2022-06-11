Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles surging through The Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As gas prices skyrocket, many may be considering investing in a more fuel-efficient ride to save at the pump. Local dealerships have said that's not as easy as it once was.
Every dealership we spoke with said the same thing: they just can't seem to keep hybrid or electric vehicles in stock.
"It's extremely difficult right now. Currently we have zero on the lot. That tells you how fast they are flying off the shelves," said Nick Mattoon, manager at Prestige Automotive. "So, we have a bunch of models that do come in plug-in hybrid, hybrid, or fully electric and we can't keep them. People are eating these cars up as soon as they come on the lot."
So, if a hybrid or electric is out, perhaps a more fuel-efficient gasoline car is the next logical step? Dealers tell us they have seen that trend as well, and they are running into similar supply issues.
"We're seeing people that have commutes that are more than 30 miles each way are starting to ask the question or look at purchasing a second vehicle that is more fuel efficient," said Jeanne Chilson, manager at Chilson Subaru. "Unfortunately, with the market conditions right now, for most dealerships, having a huge supply of those vehicles is a little bit tough right now."
Of course, the high demand and limited supply has also driven up prices for anything with better fuel economy. Smaller, more lightweight compact cars with less powerful and more efficient engines are in limited supply, but can still be found at local dealerships.
Buyers should be prepared to spend a little more if they want to snag one of these gas-friendly options.