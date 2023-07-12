Democratic Party of Chippewa County calling for boycott of Leinenkugel's amidst strike

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Democratic Party of Chippewa County is calling on the community to boycott all products distributed by Leinenkugel's and their parent company Molson Coors as a strike outside the brewery continues.
In a statement shared Wednesday, the political party said the strike "is a testament to the strength and continuity of the labor movement and the right to bargain for fair wages and rights."
Picketing began Monday outside of the Chippewa Falls brewery on Jefferson Avenue, and many have taken notice. Burly's Bar in Chippewa Falls announced Monday that they will not be serving Leinie's products until further notice in support of the strike.
In a press release from Teamsters Local 662, they said about 40 workers on strike voted against Leinenkugel's last offer because it "did not come close to giving workers what they deserve."
“We are sick of the corporate greed and want a fair and equitable pay increase,” said Dann Jackson, a maintenance technician who has worked at the brewery for 16 years. “We are underpaid given our qualifications and the number of different jobs that we do.”
Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer with Molson Coors, which owns Leinenkugel's, sent News 18 the following statement:
“We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles, and despite the circumstances, we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone. In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to our product supply at retail.”