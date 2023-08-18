Despite Wisconsin teacher shortage, Chippewa Valley schools aren't concerned

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Recent reports from the Wisconsin Policy Forum show concerning data about teacher shortages in Wisconsin.
The 2022-2023 school year saw a 15.8% turnover rate for Wisconsin teachers and in a report from earlier in 2023, the 2021-2022 school year saw Wisconsin school districts issuing 3,197 emergency teaching licenses.
Despite these figures, school districts in the Chippewa Valley aren't worried. Officials from the Eau Claire Area School District, Menomonie Area School District and the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said none of them are facing significant shortages for this upcoming school year.
"We're sitting in a great spot right now filling some last-minute positions," said Brandon Wick, ECASD human resources manager. "Traditionally, kind of in our support staff areas, so that's food and nutrition, building and grounds, custodial positions."
The MASD District Administrator, Joe Zydowsky says that while his district has been able to attract educators, the talent pool of teachers is the lowest he's seen in his 18 years as a district administrator.
While the Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie school districts do have open positions, they all expect to fill them before school starts or during the school year. Menomonie only had one teacher position waiting to be filled while Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls have several staff positions open.