DEVELOPING: Officer-involved shooting in St. Croix County

UPDATE: St. Croix County Dispatch confirmed to KSTP that the incident was a shooting that involved an officer.
No other details have been confirmed at this time.
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - According to an incident notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), both lanes are blocked on Highway 128 at County Road G due to "law enforcement activity."
According to the DOT, the incident happened just after 7 p.m., and the closure is expected to last for over two hours.
