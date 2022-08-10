DHS on monkeypox cases, vaccines in Wisconsin

WQOW - As of Wednesday, 32 cases of monkeypox had been detected across Wisconsin, and hundreds are getting vaccinated.
Ryan Westergaard with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said nearly 6,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been allocated for Wisconsin. 600 had been administered as of Tuesday, with help from distribution hubs across the state, including in Eau Claire.
He expects the doses given to rise rapidly after the FDA just announced an alternate intradermal method of injection, where each vial can be used to vaccinate five people. Westergaard hopes providers will be able to transition to that method, of administering the vaccine directly into the skin, quickly.
He said that is important as the virus can spread to anyone through skin-to-skin contact or sharing clothing. For that reason, he said monkeypox is different from a sexually transmitted infection.
"It's important for all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox," Westergaard said. "It's really an issue of not difference in susceptibility, anyone with skin could be infected by this."
He said the people currently considered high risk and therefore eligible for the vaccine are those with known contact with someone who has monkeypox; gay, bisexual, transgender men and women, and nonbinary people who have had multiple sexual partners over the past 14 days; or those with HIV or a weakened immune system.
If you've been exposed or fall into those categories, he said to call your doctor or local health department to get a vaccine or a test. Westergaard said reporting your symptoms is important in order for the state to get an accurate case count.
He added the DHS is currently in the process of working with universities and K-12 schools to establish guidelines for safety during the school year.
Monkeypox was most recently detected in La Crosse County on Wednesday. That is also the closest infection to the Chippewa Valley.