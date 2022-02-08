DIGGING DEEPER: Menomonie School Board members concerned about transparency, district administrator

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's a matter of transparency, or rather, a lack there of.
That's what some Menomonie School Board members are saying about the superintendent when it comes to expanding the high school's sports complex.
They also say this isn't the first time they have had transparency concerns.
"I'm not against the sports complex. It just stinks. The way this was done stinks," said board clerk Clint Moses during the Menomonie School Board's meeting on January 24.
During that meeting, an expansion of the high school's sports complex was discussed by district administrator Joe Zydowsky, but some board members were upset that this $2.6 million project was buried in the 30 year maintenance plan.
"From what I understand, you're trying to hide it inside of the plan and it doesn't even say publicly that we're even discussing that piece about adding to the sports complex," said board member Amy Riddle-Swanson at the January 24 meeting.
"I usually don't agree with Amy, but Amy, I agree with every moment you just said," said board member Tanya Husby. "We talked about a topic. We also talked about yes, it can come back for a discussion item with some dollars with it, but certainly it was never of course an action item. That was my perspective."
But Zydowsky said this project, which would be tax-payer funded, was previously talked about.
"In terms of transparency, this was discussed in open sessions two weeks ago, so there's no intent to try and hide anything from anybody," he said during the meeting.
Zydowsky detailed during the meeting phase three of the high school's sports complex plan, saying the project would include bleachers that could seat 1,000 people, a press box, concessions stand, bathrooms, and artificial turf.
Moses said the maintenance plan, which was passed back in April 2015, was for upkeep of current facilities, not adding new ones.
"For me, the real issue was how it came about," Moses said in an interview with News 18 on February 8. "All of a sudden it went from a discussion item in the meeting prior to an action item with essentially double the amount of expenditures and nothing like we had talked about in the board meeting. Obviously as a state office holder as well, a state legislator, I am huge on making sure we're involving our constituents."
Board member Chris Freeman said traditionally, the board puts things into a discussion item first, and then into an action item, and said what happened on January 24 wasn't the first time.
"When you circumvent those rules or a major item like a sports complex that isn't put into the public view of the agenda items that are being discussed and acted upon, it kind of doesn't allow that kind of transparency to emerge," Freeman said.
"My hope is moving forward, that we can sit down as a board, have a good discussion on it, and see what's in the best interest of all of our stakeholders," Moses said.
Zydowsky sent News 18 a written statement, saying general projects concepts were discussed during a school board meeting on January 10, and that the details and cost estimates for the project were provided to the board in their meeting background packets during the week prior to the January 24 meeting. The following is his full statement:
The School District of the Menomonie Area has done a tremendous job planning for capital improvements in the school district. In April 2015, the school board approved the creation of a long-term capital improvement trust, and since that time, the district has invested nearly $5 million to be used for long-term capital improvement projects. The district created a 30-Year Plan to identify future projects in the school district, and the plan is reviewed by the school board in January of each year.
This year, the school board was presented with the 30-Year Plan for annual review on January 10, 2022. New projects for the MHS Sports Complex were not included in the initial proposal shared with the Board. As you can see in the video of the January 10 meeting, board members asked questions about the MHS Sports Complex, and it was requested that budget estimates for the next phase of the sports complex (along with some other newly discussed items) be shared prior to the Board's consideration of the 30-Year Plan at the next school board meeting.
In the background for the January 24 school board meeting, the 30-Year Plan was presented to the Board again, with all changes and additions from the January 10 meeting specifically called out and highlighted. The highlighted changes included projects for Phase 3 of the MHS Sports Complex, and the Board was provided with conceptual drawings and cost estimates for providing bleachers, a press box, bathrooms/concessions, and artificial turf by the project engineer at no charge to the district.
In order to have a more robust discussion before making any decisions on the 30-year plan on January 24, President Dave Styer and the Board moved the 30-Year Plan agenda item from the action agenda to the discussion portion of the January 24 meeting. After discussing the 30-Year Plan, the Board unanimously approved the plan minus the new projects associated with Phase 3 of the MHS Sports Complex. It was determined by an 8-1 vote of the Board that a separate review and discussion of the sports complex projects would be held by the Board on February 14.
During the January 24 meeting, the board ended up unanimously approving the 30-year plan minus new projects associated with phase three of the high school's sports complex.
