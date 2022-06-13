In SCOWIS disciplinary case, former DA King denies several allegations against him

MADISON (WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County district attorney Gary King has responded to the state, which is seeking to suspend his law license.
Related: Office of Lawyer Regulation recommending former DA Gary King lose law license for 9 months
He denies many of the allegations against him, including the sexual assault allegations and many instances of misconduct in office.
As we reported, the state wants to take away King's ability to practice for nine months, following the Office of Lawyer Regulation's filing of two counts of misconduct against him.
The first count against King alleges he failed to provide competent representation to a client. The second count has to do with King's alleged sexual harassment, which we have reported on extensively.
In his written eight page response filed earlier this month, King responds paragraph by paragraph to the state's complaint.
In paragraph 17 for example, the state details a grievance filed by Judge Michael Schumacher alleging King was under the influence of an intoxicant. King admitted to being under the influence, but denies that he was severely intoxicated, saying that he had an "inappropriate amount of alcohol in his system" because of how much he drank the night before.
King denied accusations that his temperament became "explosive" and "abusive" but did admit to testing positive for alcohol through a preliminary breathalyzer test prior to a hearing.
In other allegations the state deemed inappropriate King said were the result of outside factors, like lack of sleep, the loss of a friend through suicide, and news of a family member's ailing health. King also denied many of the sexual assault allegations against him.
Now, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin will assign a referee to hear the case. Bill Weigel, general council for the Office of Lawyer Regulation, said that the referee is like a judge and will hear attorneys for the state and for King argue their case.
He said that this process can take months, especially one where the lawyer being accused denies many of the allegations. If a hearing does end up taking place Weigel said that will most likely happen either in Eau Claire or a nearby county.
The court appointed referee will not have the final say as to what happens to King, though. Weigel said that decision will ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
This case is separate from the federal civil lawsuit filed against him by the county victim witness coordinator, Jessica Bryan. As we reported last week, King denies the sexual assault allegations made against him. He is asking for that case to be dismissed or, if not, to have it go before a jury.