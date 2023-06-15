In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We are taking a deep look into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigative report into the Department of Human Services.
No charges were filed after the investigation wrapped, but the fallout from this report could still be forthcoming.
According to the investigative report, during the nearly three-year investigation, 160,000 pages of documents were read. Approximately 400,000 emails and messages were reviewed. A forensic audit was done, and dozens of witnesses were interviewed. While all that was happening behind the scenes, here's a look at the timeline as we saw it:
Timeline
In May of 2020, we were in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools in Eau Claire County were closed. Students were learning virtually. Wisconsin's safer at home order was just overturned. And the sheriff's office began investigating the financial deficits of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services (DHS).
That May, two county board supervisors, Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson, contacted then-Sheriff Ron Cramer after learning DHS was more than $3 million over budget in 2019. More than $1 million of that came from an accounting error. The department was also over budget the year prior to that and the year before that.
Fast forward to August 11, 2020. That's when charges were filed against Zer Smith, a former DHS employee, for theft. She had already been fired after an internal investigation.
In October of 2020, attorney Rich White was hired by County Chair Nick Smiar to “assist” in the investigation -- citing a conflict of interest between the two county departments involved.
The sheriff's investigation was in its second year the following September in 2021 when a plea deal was reached in the Zer Smith case. Community service and restitution were ordered.
October 2021, Sheriff Cramer issued a press release saying the investigation has been met with "minimal cooperation and continued unfulfilled requests." Search warrants were issued and served.
More than a year later and more than two and a half years after the investigation began in December of 2022, the investigative documents were handed over to the La Crosse County District Attorney for review. He would decide if any criminal charges should be filed.
On March 3, 2023, La Crosse County DA Tim Gruenke released his decision, declining to issue any criminal charges, but calling the investigation necessary, and adding some harsh criticism of some county officials and departments.
On May 26, the sheriff's office made its investigative report public.
That brings us to today. The investigative report is out and is being read by county board members, lawyers, administrators, county employees, and taxpayers like you.
"Extravagant" Spending
The budget deficit was a big red flag for a couple board members, but there were others. The sheriff's investigative report calls it “extravagant spending", big purchases made for clients and for staff, many without receipts when the department was already, knowingly over budget.
Here are some examples: Upgrades in airfare and hotel rooms while at trainings or meetings. Like in April of 2019, then DHS director Diane Cable stayed three nights in Washington DC, costing the county nearly $1,400.
In that same month 21 DHS employees stayed at a hotel in Minneapolis for a one-day training.
Investigators noted the location of the training was one hour and 23 minutes from the courthouse. Two days after that, a DHS employee spent three days in the Wisconsin Dells in a whirlpool suite. In May of 2019, DHS spent $4,866 at the Gaylord National Resort in Washington DC.
During the time of all those transactions the report said the department was over budget by more than $600,000.
The investigative report also detailed what they call 'extravagant spending' on DHS clients. The reason for the purchases was often not disclosed, citing HIPAA.
Examples include a nearly $700 bouncy house, a gazebo, a swimming pool, a tricycle, trampolines, and musical instruments including a violin and an $829 piano.
Another purchase was mahogany highchairs. When questioned about that, county officials said they were bought because the client wanted them to match the trim in their house.
Eau Claire County purchasing department manager Greg Bowe told News 18 in a recent interview a lot of those items were reimbursed by the state through programs like the Children’s Community Options Program and the Childrens Long-term Support Program.
“There really isn’t a finite list of 'here's what you can purchase here's what you can't purchase,’” he said. ”As long as it goes towards the benefit of the child in a therapy, or therapeutic means it's essentially authorized by the state."
He also said a lot has changed since 2019.
"Whether it’s an investigation or just questions being asked, you get a chance to step back and reflect and go 'are we doing things the way we're supposed to be doing them? Can we do them better? Can we be more transparent? Are there departments we can lean on for help?'” Bowe said. “I don’t think that they considered [the finance department] a partner that could help them at that time. And I would hope they feel now that we are."
He also said that when we look at these purchases, it helps to put them in context, which often can’t be done when that information is protected by HIPAA.
DHS and ALIA
Another source of frustration for board supervisors Steve Chilson and Mark Beckfield was the Department of Human Services paying large funds to a business called ALIA. Expenses, they say, they were lied to about.
“Hundreds and thousands of dollars later paid to ALIA came forth when we were told it was free,” Beckfield said.
While many questions still remain about the DHS' involvement with the Minnesota-nonprofit ALIA, here's what we do know: according to the investigative report, from 2019 to 2021, Eau Claire County paid the company $217,953, and investigators say DHS officials lied about it.
In 2019, the report shows DHS started working with ALIA, which describes itself online as a nonprofit that offers support to child welfare agencies across the U.S.
That June, when asked about the county's work with ALIA, then-DHS director Diane Cable told the county board they were invited to be in a cohort and they weren't paying to be a part of it. But at that time, investigators say the DHS had already paid ALIA over $63,000.
Additionally, documents obtained through a search warrant included in the report show before this meeting Cable signed a contract on behalf of the DHS agreeing to pay $11,000 for a two-day breakthrough strategy consultation.
Another contract signed in May 2020 outlines monthly leadership strategy sessions ALIA was to provide to the DHS for $9,692.31 per month for a year. That number is important because investigators say they believe those payments were structured to be just under $10,000. Any payments over $10,000 have to be reported to the county board. So, the board didn't know these payments were being made.
ALIA sent News 18 the following statement:
“Alia is an award-winning and nationally leading non-profit based in St. Paul, Minnesota whose mission is to equip and transform systems to create the conditions for children and families to thrive. During our work with Eau Claire County DHS, Alia helped the Department of Human Services to better serve the children and families of Eau Claire County; including helping DHS to achieve outstanding results in workforce resilience and retention; industry-leading rates of youth permanency; and safe reductions in the use of institutional care for children. Alia cooperated fully with the EC Sherriff’s Department during their lengthy investigation of Eau Claire DHS, which did not result in any criminal charges. Alia was not under investigation and all contracted services were performed meeting 100% of objectives and goals.”
"Bad Bookkeeping"
That spending was another red flag but when county board members started asking questions about it is when some started suspecting the problems ran much deeper.
Investigators detailed how numbers were changing on reports that shouldn't be changing. The department was also known for not turning in receipts.
Investigative documents show the DHS is under the county-wide purchasing policy. It states receipts must be turned in for all purchases. The Eau Claire County purchasing manager Greg Bowe told investigators in 2020 the DHS does not turn in receipts, and their justification was that it would be a HIPAA violation. This includes receipts for hotels, travel or training.
Bowe went on to say the department will only provide documentation if a department credit card holder is randomly selected for an audit, and then purchasing is then sent a redacted version.
In addition to not turning in receipts, another red flag was gift cards being purchased with county-issued credit cards. According to the investigative report: the gift cards were part of a state-program the county called "SPARK.” This program was used to purchase things like food, movies and other recreational purchases for at-risk youth in county programs.
Where all that money was spent though, investigators couldn't find. For example, two gift cards worth $500 only had records for $3.26 cents and $5.64 cents being spent. Where did the remaining $991.10 cents go?
According to the report, only two of the 14 gift cards from 2019 have a confirmed zero balance.
Another example investigators found of bad bookkeeping: Incomplete, undated and unsigned forms.
In one division of the department investigators reviewed 340 fiscal forms. Every one of them was missing the initials of someone from the DHS fiscal department.
Investigators also found that the financials presented to the county board changed when they shouldn't have. Investigators detail in their report the numbers that are moving are fixed numbers that should not be changing.
The sheriff's office brought in an outside forensic consulting services group, WIPFLI, to assist in the investigation. According to its report, another issue found was multiple vendor numbers set up for the same vendor name. They found 123 payments, totaling just under half a million dollars, were recorded to vendors with the same vendor name but a different vendor number.
Zer Smith Case
Before this investigation began, a former Department of Human Services employee was investigated in relation to the SPARK program.
Zer Smith was charged in August of 2020 for using SPARK gift cards for personal purchases, including a spa gift card, NFL apparel, and groceries.
It's important to note this investigation was done by the Eau Claire Police Department and was separate from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's investigation.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office questioned why that was. They also noted the questionable timeline in reporting the theft. Human services discovered the theft in September 2019. Smith was allowed to repay some of the money before being terminated in mid-October. DHS made their complaint to the police department in January of 2020.
Transparency
All this comes back to one thing: transparency. It's something Chilson and Beckfield say Eau Claire County needs right now. They say the lack of transparency is why this investigation was needed in the first place.
The lack of transparency was a problem before the investigation, and investigators say it was a problem during the investigation.
Declined interviews, county officials obstructing efforts to arrange interviews and informing staff not to talk with law enforcement, and repeated denied requests for information all detailed in the investigative report.
The investigation began in May 2020. Fast forward a few months to August 2020. Investigators detail the numerous attempts made to speak with key people within the Human Services department.
Those attempts were met with an email from Tim Sullivan, then corporation counsel for Eau Claire County, saying he would be present at those interviews. Then Sheriff Ron Cramer and then District Attorney Gary King both asserted Sullivan had no right to be there, an issue they vetted with the Department of Justice, the Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Criminal Litigation.
That was debated through a series of emails with King and Sullivan that ended when Sullivan cc'd material witnesses on their correspondence. It was a move King said "further tainted the ability to conduct a complete investigation.”
According to the report, the then-director of human services, Diane Cable, was not interviewed in the course of this investigation. Communication with her over scheduling an interview ceased with an email from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf to detectives saying they cannot require her to attend this meeting without bringing who she deems appropriate with.
Investigators noted Schauf and Cable both retained their own criminal attorneys.
Five months into the investigation, attorney Rich White was hired – a move investigators said violated county code. County board chair Nick Smiar told News 18 in October 2020 when asked why, "I made a decision, along with our vice chair, to hire outside counsel to work with the sheriff, to encourage cooperation, and you know, logical procedure.”
Board supervisor Mark Beckfield said of this move, “All of a sudden we have an extra council. That threw another red flag up in my face. Who is this for, why? No answers”
According to the investigative report, White repeatedly denied or didn't fulfill the investigators requests in full. After back and forth between investigators and the DHS in December of 2020, former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer sent a letter to county administrator Kathryn Schauf saying:
“Early on in this investigation you informed me that DHS would cooperate with the sheriff's office investigation. The level of push back and lack of cooperation with interviews and gathering of records is unprecedented within our county and is quite concerning in light of transparency within government."
Cramer went on to say, had they been able to interview staff and review needed records, the investigation would probably have been completed by now.
Now to August of 2021. Investigators met with Schauf and Eau Claire County finance director Norb Kirk.
In the report, investigators explained to Schauf that additional files would be needed from the DHS in order to conduct a complete and thorough investigation. Schauf's response: get a subpoena or a search warrant. So, that's what they did.
La Crosse County DA Declines to Press Charges
The sheriff's case was given to the La Crosse County District Attorney Tim late last year to avoid a conflict of interest.
He called the investigation 'necessary' but declined to press charges, citing he found no evidence that anyone profited personally from any misuse of funds.
“The report I wrote basically said I didn't find anything criminal, but there may be internal issues that people may want to look at,” Gruenke said. “In county government, just because somebody does something wrong or against the rules, it shouldn't be a crime in my opinion unless there's some sort of criminal intent or fraud. But if people weren't following the rules, if the numbers aren't making sense for the people on the outside, the county board certainly has the authority to say ‘let’s look at this, let’s try to understand what happened and try to fix any errors that we saw, try to improve our system moving forward, and also improve morale.’”
Beckfield and Chilson
For Beckfield and Chilson, they finally got some of the answers to the questions they were asking more than three years ago. Here's their reaction to the report:
What Does a DHS Do?
Since the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office report came out, one question we've received from viewers is: what exactly does a Department of Human Services do? The Chippewa County DHS explained the department to us.
Like many counties, the Chippewa County DHS services provides a wide range of assistance for its residents, from birth through death. Chippewa County's DHS has five divisions and some are mandated by the state.
“One is the Children and Families division which would include Child Protective Services,” said Chippewa County DHS director Tim Easker. “We have the Aging, Disability, Resource Center for those individuals with a disability or for those who are getting up in years."
Other divisions include the CWDA, or Children With Different Abilities, as well as the Adult Mental Health and Substance Abuse Division, which handles crisis-type events like services after a suicide attempt.
"We also have economic support where we provide child care, income maintenance, some of the badger care programs,” Easker said,
He said typically, the department is an intervention program.
"Something is happening when we get involved. But we also have a preventative aspect as well because the sooner we get involved, the more we can help an individual later on in their life,” he said.
When it comes to funding, Easker said the department can be funded by the state, federal dollars like Medicaid, or on the local level through levies, depending on the program.
Efforting Interviews
News 18 reached out to many individuals as we prepared this special report. Some were people named in the report. Others were those who could give context to the report. Many declined our interview requests, including Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, but she did provide a statement.
“What I can speak to is intention. The county has and continues to learn and improve. As noted in the county statement, we are aware from initial analysis that many of the potential “issues” raised in the report have been addressed –(continuous improvement). We will use what we learn from the report from vonBriesen to continue improvement and follow their guidance in developing a plan for remedial action as needed. The area of Human Services has undergone significant process overhauls in the last 5 years, as well as our central Finance function. vonBriesen will be providing a summary as part of their full due diligence and an update on the current state.
The Eau Claire county board chair Nick Smiar also declined to speak with us. He said in an email "what the public is seeing at this time is only part of the situation – one side of a complicated situation. As chairperson, I cannot speak on behalf of the board on this matter until the county board has had the opportunity to meet and discuss the report and the assessment. That will happen on June 20th"
What's Next?
So, what's next? Remember the date June 20? Here's why that date is important. That is when the county board will meet, for the first time, since this investigative report was released. At that meeting a law firm called vonBriesen and Roper will give its report to the county board as well.
That law firm was hired to conduct its own non-criminal investigation and analysis of potential personnel and policy issues. Once that report is public, the county board will decide if any remedial action is needed.
That meeting is at 7 p.m. in the county board room. You can attend in person or virtually.
Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to read the entire report.