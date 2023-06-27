'Move on and move forward:' Internal report on DHS investigation published

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - News 18 has received a copy of the von Briesen report, which was put together by a law firm hired by Eau Claire County and meant to be an external response to the Sheriff's Office investigative report. It's safe to say the von Briesen report paints a different picture of the county than the Sheriff's investigation.
Read More: In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS
What the most recent report did was break down several dozen allegations from the Sheriff's report, and in its own words, make recommendations regarding personnel, policy or other remedial measures. To do this, the attorneys say they reviewed documents mentioned in the investigation and conducted their own interviews.
All in all, this 60-page report looks at 54 allegations made in the nearly 500-page Sheriff's investigative report, following the nearly three-year investigation. The von Briesen report covers issues related to administration, DHS finances, and lack of transparency, to name a few.
Read More: At the first County Board meeting since DHS investigative report published, analysis explains findings
von Briesen recommended no remedial action for 34 out of the 54 allegations explored. There were several instances where the report acknowledged flaws in the DHS during the time of the investigation, especially when it comes to reporting finances, but attorneys say enough action has since been taken to improve financial oversight in the county.
Attorneys say the $1.1 million accounting 'error' was just that, a human error and not intentional. But they don't explain who made the error, how it happened, and how errors like this can be avoided; instead saying "this matter needs to be put to rest."
Von Briesen lawyers recommended no action be taken against County Administrator Kathryn Shauf, who was mentioned in the Sheriff's Office investigation dozens of times.
The only person they did recommend remedial action for was former DHS director Diane Cable, who retired in March. They say if she still worked for the county, she should receive training when it comes to things like a lack of candor. They said at times she provided half-truths and narrow answers when questioned by the board or administration.
Attorneys had a number of recommendations for the County Board, saying they do not understand the complexity of DHS programs. Furthermore, they say the broader issue is the culture within the county board -- and that supervisors should attend training sessions to learn more about county financing and state open records laws.
The report also discusses ethical issues in regard to an unnamed board supervisor who has had their conduct questioned, according to von Briesen. They say the supervisor didn't give consent to release these opinions, so these issues will be discussed in closed session away from the public.
Von Briesen's lawyers say the sheriff's office reached unwarranted conclusions based on speculation and conjecture, which damages the reputation of the county.
They also note they were not able to investigate every issue identified in the investigation. Several county board members voiced frustration at Monday night's meeting that they were not asked to be interviewed.
Read More: 'A culture issue in the county': Eau Claire County Board continues talks on DHS investigation, postpones session
Von Briesen lawyers were also critical of some of the methods used by the sheriff's office in its investigation, claiming they would only talk to employees in their way on their turf.
They concluded their report by saying:
We believe that we can all agree that this has been a painful and costly learning process. The La Crosse District Attorney expressed hope that by ending the criminal investigation, Eau Claire County could begin to heal. As he noted, "the entire process of this investigation has taken a toll on the morale and working environment of the entire county government." We are hopeful that by ending the internal investigation that the County will continue to heal as well. We strongly encourage the County Board to move on and move forward in a positive fashion.
The County Board has not yet rescheduled its continuation of Monday night's special session.
You can read the entire von Briesen report for yourself below. You can read the Sheriff's Office report by clicking here.