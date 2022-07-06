Disability Pride Month being celebrated this July

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate individuals of differing abilities, and to raise the voices of people who are disabled.
Disabled Pride Month was chosen for July because then-President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans With Disabilities Act into law on July 26, 1990. Boston held the first Disability Pride Day in July, while the first Disability Pride Parade was in Chicago in 2004.
Some ways to celebrate are to support charities for people with disabilities and to support any disabled individuals in your life.
"Don't look at people with disabilities any different than you would look at anyone else," said Linda Struck, director of the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center in Eau Claire County. "It's accepting people for who they are."
All over the nation, Americans will be celebrating this month with Disability Pride marches and festivals in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, San Antonio and Madison.
The nearest disability pride festival will be on Saturday, July 23 at Copeland Park in La Crosse, which will feature entertainment, speakers, performers, food, and more. You can learn more about that event by clicking here.