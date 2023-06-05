DNR extends air quality advisory

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is extending their air quality advisory until Tuesday at 12 a.m. for much of Wisconsin.
The issue was expected to expire at 8 a.m. but the DNR says that smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will continue to impact air quality across the Chippewa Valley.
The air quality index is at an "orange" level which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states that it could advance to an unhealthy level, which would be a red level, across the area.
According to the DNR, the worst conditions are expected to be in the corridor south of Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ironwood, Michigan and a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Green Bay.
Those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They also advise that everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Fore more information on the air quality alerts click here.