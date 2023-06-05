 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR extends air quality advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Hazy conditions across the Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is extending their air quality advisory until Tuesday at 12 a.m. for much of Wisconsin. 

The issue was expected to expire at 8 a.m. but the DNR says that smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will continue to impact air quality across the Chippewa Valley. 

The air quality index is at an "orange" level which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states that it could advance to an unhealthy level, which would be a red level, across the area. 

According to the DNR, the worst conditions are expected to be in the corridor south of Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ironwood, Michigan and a line from Dubuque, Iowa to Green Bay. 

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. They also advise that everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. 

Fore more information on the air quality alerts click here.

