DNR ignites controlled burn to begin prairie restoration project

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Area residents may have noticed large plumes of smoke Monday afternoon but it wasn't from a wildfire.
It was a controlled burn done by the Wisconsin DNR in Lake Hallie. Jared Vander Loop, a DNR Forestry Technician said the burn took place in an 80-acre field and took about two hours.
The burn was part of a restoration project to preserve the prairie from woody species. Controlled burns provide the benefit of reducing the growth of invasive species. That was the purpose of the controlled burn Monday.
"Our goal today was to try to favor the warm season grasses and the warm season species by turning the soil black and being able to heat up the ground which gives them a better chance to germinate," Vander Loop said.
Vander Loop said the Chippewa Valley sees around 40 to 50 controlled burns each year. He said the DNR was aware of wildfire conditions in the area. They still held the burn after determining it would not ignite a wildfire in this case.
The DNR said Chippewa County is at a 'high risk' for wildfire conditions.