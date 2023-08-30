DNR issues 2023 Deer Season Forecast

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As deer season approaches, the DNR is out with its annual forecast for hunters.
DNR wildlife biologists say it was a mild winter in the West Central District, so the deer herd was not significantly impacted. That includes Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa and Clark counties.
They say compared to the western and eastern fronts, deer populations are not as high in the Central Forest Zone, which includes parts of Eau Claire, Clark and Jackson counties.
In northern Wisconsin, despite heavy snow, the deer herd made it through winter in good shape. They say that should lead to more deer and more chances for hunters in Polk, Barron and Rusk counties, and counties north of those. One exception: Iron County, which will be "buck-only" this year.
The bow deer season starts September 16th. The gun deer season starts November 18th. To view the complete DNR report, click here.