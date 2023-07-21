 Skip to main content
DNR looking for public comment ahead of Augusta drinking water project

dnr

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Attention Augusta residents: the DNR is asking for your input about an upcoming city water project.

The project would improve Augusta's drinking water. It would include replacing some water mains and the demolition of a well.

The Safe Water Drinking Loan program has decided an environmental review is not needed before funding for the project can come through.

If you want to comment on that decision, and the potential environmental impacts of the decision, you can do so before August 4. Submit comments here: DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or call 608-490-0187.

You can also mail comments to: 

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

