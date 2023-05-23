DNR reminding people to stay safe on waterways ahead of Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The DNR wants people to be safe if they're heading out on the water this summer.
The department is providing boaters with tips for National Boating Safety Week. Reminders include ensuring registration is up to date and having a designated driver if alcohol is on board.
Another tip is to inform people of your intended location in case you get lost in a remote area.
The most important tip is to wear a lifejacket when you are on the water.
"Everyone on any sort of watercraft all the way from a paddleboard up to a big boat... everyone on a watercraft has to have one wearable PFD (personal floatation device) per person," said Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Jake Bolks.
The DNR looks for people who are operating under the influence and driving erratically. The department says careless and unsafe boating can result in tickets and fines starting at $200.
They plan to have more patrol units on the water for Memorial Day weekend.
The DNR says the best way to stay safe is to always be aware of your surroundings.