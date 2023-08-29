DNR reminds people about safety as bow hunting season approaches

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bow hunting season in Wisconsin begins next month and the DNR is reminding people to stay safe if they plan to hunt from the trees.
A DNR survey indicated one-quarter of Wisconsin bowhunters have experienced a fall or near-fall from an elevated tree stand in the past.
Mike Weber is a hunter education administrator for the DNR. He said there is one important tip every hunter should remember.
"Whenever you're going up and down a tree always have three points of contact. Whether that's two feet planted, a hand, just make sure to always have those three points of contact," Weber said.
Weber said hunters should always physically inspect their tree stand to ensure it is sturdy and secure. He also advises using a safety harness when using a stand.
When hunters are in the woods, Weber is reminding people to only hunt during their season to avoid penalties and fines.
"And that's why you know obviously wardens are out there to ensure that not only people are safe and being safe and practicing those safe hunting practices but to ensure our natural resources are being protected," he said.
You can find this year's hunting regulations here. Weber said you can contact the DNR if you have questions about the regulations.