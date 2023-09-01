DNR: Wear a life jacket this Labor Day weekend

(WQOW) - As people head out to enjoy the last major holiday of the summer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would like to remind folks to be safe on the water this weekend.
DNR officials say alcohol use and poor decision making are the two biggest contributing factors that lead to boating-related incidents, so make sure you're not excessively drinking while boating.
So far this boating season, there have been 13 boating-related fatalities in the state. In 12 of those deaths, people were not wearing life jackets.
The law requires that all vessels, including canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, must have at least one correctly-sized life jacket for each person on board.
"If you're on a boat, always be wearing those personal floatation devices, otherwise known as life jackets, or PFD's," said administrative warden Michael Weber. "We want people to have fun, but we want them to be safe while doing that."
To ensure a safe excursion, experts suggest slowing down at night, keeping an eye on the weather, and letting someone know where you're going. It's also good to check your navigation lights before the sun goes down.