Doctor warns: bone health should be a bigger priority

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - One surgeon at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital is speaking out about a health concern he says needs to become a bigger priority as people age.
That concern is bone health. He said that bone density checks should be routine once people enter their 50's and 60's before bigger problems emerge.
According to the CDC, three million Americans wind up in the emergency room after falling, typically from a normal standing height, every year. For older people in their 80's, those falls may result in hip fractures that worsen over time.
He said the most important thing is prevention.
"The easiest thing is just look at your house," said Matt Kamien, an orthopedic surgeon at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital. "Look at what's on the floor, look how much furniture you have. Do you have any clutter or boxes? If you have a rug in your dining room that you've been tripping over for the last five years about once a month? It needs to go or be better secured."
He said it's also important to always have a cell phone on hand and to frequently check on your loved ones who live alone. He added it's a good idea to install railings in places like bathrooms and avoid using the stairs if you're alone and have stability issues.