Doctors encourage advance care planning on Health Care Decisions Day

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Saturday is National Health Care Decisions Day, a time where doctors are encouraging their patients to have a plan in place, in the event they can't advocate for themselves after becoming ill.
Dr. Toby Campbell, a palliative care physician at UW Health, said it's better to look into an advance care plan well before it's too late.
That plan has two elements: deciding who should have the ability to make health care decisions if you are not able to, and giving that person the legal power to do so by establishing a living will, and granting them power of attorney.
Unlike other states, Wisconsin does not automatically grant this right to your next of kin.
Dr. Campbell said while it is a tough conversation to have with your loved ones, those who make these plans find it to be a big relief.
"Those families are making a difficult decision regardless, but they are in a much better position to speak with confidence and authority and know they are making the right decision," Dr. Campbell said.
Going through the legal process of an advance care plan is free online. All the documents can be downloaded and filled out in your own home to have on hand when and if the time comes. Those can be found here.