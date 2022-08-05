Doctors share tips on preparing children for a healthy start to the school year

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA (WQOW) With parents making last-minute preparations for their children to return to school, health experts warn not to forget to prepare them mentally and physically as well.
Two pediatric physicians with Mayo Clinic Children’s Center held a briefing on August 5, to share some thoughts on how to give your child the healthiest possible start to the new school year. In addition to making sure they are caught up on health screenings and vaccinations, they said it’s important to get them back into healthy routines.
"Many times, kids in the summertime can have their sleep routines or their daily routines thrown off," Dr. David Soma said. "A lot of it is just preparing for those changes, trying to get their sleep back under control. You know, just getting all those school supplies and making sure that you're ready, and if there's anything that you feel you need to touch up on, any areas where you may have struggled at the end of last year, that would be important."
Soma also encouraged parents to start encouraging their kids to become more active now if they plan to participate in school sports this fall.
He said starting sports 'cold turkey' puts kids at higher risk of injury.