...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DOJ: Officer-involved critical incident in Barron County, suspect dead

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: A suspect is dead following an officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, around 2:30 p.m. U.S. Marshals, the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Barron Police Department pursed a wanted suspect on Highway 8 in Barron. According to 511 WI, Highway 8 is still closed between 11th St. and 13th St.

The press release went on to say the suspect crashed into another vehicle. Law enforcement deployed "less lethal options" after the suspect reportedly didn't respond to commands to exit the vehicle.

The DOJ reports when law enforcement finally made contact with the suspect he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The press release notes a gun was found in the suspect's vehicle.

No law enforcement were hurt in the incident and no officers fired their guns.

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - What is described as a "high risk incident" has part of Highway 8 closed in Barron County. 

The road is closed between Poskin and Barron. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in an email sent just after 4:30 p.m. that the "incident is concluded" and there is no threat to the public. He did not specify what happened. 

"No lethal shots were fired by law enforcement and no injuries to any law enforcement officers," he said. 

Fitzgerald said his office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. 

WisDOT shows the highway is still closed as of 4:40 p.m.

