Dollar General in Mondovi forced to close for several days due to fire code violations

MONDOVI (WQOW) - The Dollar General in Mondovi was forced to shutdown for several days after failing to comply with the fire code.
“The biggest violations was the means of egress of the customers and the firefighters if needed," Steve Anderson, Mondovi Fire Chief, said. "Aisles were kind-of blocked. The back room was blocked. [Those are] some of the situations we had to get corrected.”
According to city officials, the store was given a month to become compliant with code after the alarm was raised by concerned citizens this fall. The store then failed inspection on December 2 and was shutdown until it could become compliant again.
“Closing a business is not what the city or the fire department wants to be a part of," Garrett Martin, Mondovi City Administrator, explained. "However, when there are obvious safety concerns both for our fire department and consumers, residents, we can’t look the other way.”
The store was able to re-open December 4 after passing a re-inspection. The city intends to keep a close eye on the store moving forward, including scheduled and random inspections to ensure continued safety compliance.