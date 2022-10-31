Don't trash your Jack-o'-lanterns! Eau Claire County officials urging you to not throw pumpkins in garbage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Before you toss out those Jack-o'-lanterns, local officials have a better idea for you.
Eau Claire County Recycling and Sustainability Coordinator Regan Watts told News 18 that 30% of what goes into landfills is organic, or food waste, and a lot of that waste during this time of year is pumpkins.
Keeping them out of the trash would ease up the landfills and help the environment.
"The more organic waste that you have in the landfill produces more greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane," said Watts. "Reducing the amount of food, or organics going in the landfill, and in this time of year pumpkins, reduces that greenhouse gas emissions that will be produced."
Watts recommends composting your pumpkins, and if you are a city resident, you can drop your pumpkins off at the brush side on Jeffers Road for composting. She also said that you can even cook with them if they aren't carved, or simply toss them into the woods so animals have their own Halloween treat.