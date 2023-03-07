Dove Healthcare receives grant from RCU for new learning lab

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Training those in the medical field just got a bit easier in the Chippewa Valley. A new virtual learning lab that helps provide education to more students is now open at Dove Healthcare.
On Tuesday they received a $17,000 grant from Royal Credit Union to help fund the lab. Paula Gibson, the Director of Healthcare Workforce Institute said that the grant was used to purchase a mannequin, washing station, medical supplies, and virtual equipment.
Teachers use an interactive board and a moving camera to teach students online. She said having these tools allows them to still give the same quality education while students are at home.
"I've done a lot of online learning where you sit and watch a speaker speak," said Gibson. "That is not what we want to provide at the institute here. This lab allows us to move around the room and interact with different things."
"We're proud to apart of this and what this is going to do and what this is going to mean, not only to Dove Healthcare, but to healthcare as an industry in this part of the country," said Royal Credit Union Foundation President for Eau Claire John Sackett.
Gibson said that the first class being offered is medication training at the end of the month. This is part in-person, part virtual. She also said that they want to offer assisted living classes and nurse aid training with hopes of adding a second virtual lab classroom in the near future.