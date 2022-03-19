Dozens celebrate Eau Claire Day during 150th birthday celebration

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens wished the city of Eau Claire a happy 150th birthday on Saturday at a sesquicentennial celebration.
Interim city manager Dave Solberg hosted the festivities at the Chippewa Valley Museum with cake and conversation as the Eau Claire community reflected on how far the city has come in 150 years and the goals they have moving forward.
The development manager for the Chippewa Valley Museum, Rachel Meyer, said the celebration is exciting for Eau Claire.
"I'm really excited, I think it's a nice milestone, and I think it's nice to get the community together to have a choice in how that looks," Meyer said.
More events celebrating the city's milestone, like an exhibit premiering at the museum in April, will be held throughout the year.
Solberg even read a proclamation signed by City Council President Terry Weld that named "Eau Claire Day" as March 19th.
For more information on upcoming events, click here.