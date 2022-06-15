Dozens of cats living with owner in Minnesota vehicle rescued

HARRIS, Minn. (WQOW) - Dozens of cats are now recovering after being found inside a car at a Minnesota rest stop just north of the Twin Cities.
According to Animal Humane Society (AHS), the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol asked for their assistance after finding 47 cats at the rest stop living inside a vehicle with their owner.
The cats were found on Tuesday when temperatures were in the 90's. Despite the heat and conditions inside the vehicle, AHS said the cats seem to only have minor medical issues.
Officials said there had been 14 more cats living in the vehicle but had been released to an area rescue organization before Tuesday.
AHS said in a post on their website that they will made available for adoption after medical and behavior issues are addressed and the cats are sterilized.