Dozens of workers face layoffs at company in Turtle Lake

TURTLE LAKE (WQOW) - Dozens of workers in Turtle Lake face layoffs next month.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, 48 workers will be let go at Puris Proteins, LLC. It's a company that processes soybean and other oilseed.
According to a letter from the company, layoffs will take place June 2 and 23. Those employees were also reportedly notified in advance. The letter also says the layoffs are expected to be temporary, but they are terminating the workers' employment since they don't know how long it will last.