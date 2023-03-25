Dozens race in "Frosty Toona" fat tire bike race

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The snow was melting at a bike race in Altoona's River Prairie Park on Saturday.
The Frosty Toona Fat Tire race is in its third year, but this is the first time the current organizers have been in charge.
"This is my first year, and this is kind of all of our first year taking the charge, we've had help with others that have helped, but we haven't really made any changes this year, just trying to get our feet wet and get going," said Kassandra Humke, recreation supervisor at Altoona Parks and Recreation.
The men's race was close, with the fourth place finisher less than four seconds behind the winner.
"It feels pretty good. I was able to get the win last year as well, and it was in a similar fashion on the last hill," said Ruben Dayton-Brantmayer, the winner of the men's division. "I've kind of had a rivalry with Nate here since 2021 when I met him, and it's a good feeling to beat your rival."
"I just want to thank the race organizers for putting on such a cool event, and for really good prizes and a safe environment to race bikes," Dayton-Brantmayer said.
The women's race was a different story, with Rachael Jensen taking a dominant win.
"Great. Feels nice. It was tough," Jensen said.
This race is the end of Altoona's "Frosty Fun" series, which was a series of events that were hosted by the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department.
"The Frosty Fun series has been very successful this year," Humke said. "There's been very great turnouts for our events, and very great participation in our events."