Dragons scattered around Menomonie for downtown scavenger hunt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -Small businesses in Menomonie are coming together to help the community hunt dragons. In other words, they're holding a scavenger hunt throughout downtown.
For the whole month of August, you can visit a variety of businesses downtown to find a hidden dragon and keep track of your dragons to be entered into a drawing for a prize. The 30 businesses participating range from restaurants to stores to candy shops and much more.
Ann Vogl, owner of Dragon Tale Bookstore, said she had the idea to draw people to local shops.
"The awareness of what's here in downtown Menomonie," Vogl said. "I've heard people walk in and say, 'Oh, I didn't know there was a bookstore in Menomonie,' but there's been a bookstore in Menomonie for almost 20 years. We just want people to know what's here, what's in town, what's available to them."
She said anyone in the area is welcome to participate. If you find 25 dragons you could win $20 to spend at any shop downtown. Just stop by Dragon Tale Bookstore to pick up a checklist and get hunting!
You can find dragons at the following businesses:
-Anshus Jewelers
-Artysta Boutique
-BarbaLynn's Vintage
-Beauje's Salon
-Brewery Nonic
-C&J's Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe
-Chippewa Valley Irish Dance
-Dragon Tale Books
-Ember + Eve Co.
-Fiber Lab
-Fleet Feet
-Game Quest Gaming
-La Dee Dah
-Lifestyle Nutrition
-Log Jam
-Menomonie Theatre Guild
-Mike's Art & Design Supply
-Mood Boutique
-Patina Vintage
-Rize Nutrition
-Silver Dollar
-Simple Sports
-Snowy's Tobacco
-TC Vintage
-Ted's Pizza
-The Arena-Honky Tonk and Sports Bar
-The Raw Deal
-Toppers Pizza
-Town & Country Antiques
-Waterfront Bar & Grill
-Zymurgy Brewing Co.