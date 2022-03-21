Drive-thru voting to begin in Eau Claire; a look at races on the April ballot

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The spring election is quickly approaching, and if you are looking to vote early, drive-thru absentee voting starts Tuesday in Eau Claire. But before you head out, you should know what's on your ballot.
For the third year, Eau Claire voters will be able to vote via drive-thru. Even though it started during the early pandemic as an alternative option, Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl believes it will stay for some time.
"As of right now, the drive-thru voting process is in the city of Eau Claire budget for 2022," Riepl said. "I would see going forward that it would remain in the budget unless council would determine otherwise."
Whether you are using the drive-thru voting site or mailing in your early ballot, there are multiple races to keep in mind.
For Eau Claire City Council members at large, people can vote for up to five out of eight candidates.
Those include incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones, and challengers Bob Carr, Charlie Johnson, Joshua Miller, Larry Mboga, Mark Richter, and Brian Trowbridge.
For the Eau Claire Area School District school board race, people can vote for no more than three candidates.
Those include Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, Tim Nordin, Melissa Winter, Stephanie Ferrar, and Marquell Johnson.
Riepl said this many people interested in running is fairly normal.
"It is a pretty typical ballot from the last few years that we've had more people interested in serving their communities and being actively involved in the decisions that are made locally," Riepl said.
There are also three uncontested judicial races on the ballot.
For the Court of Appeals Judge District 3 race, the only candidate is Thomas Hruz. Other races with no opponents include Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Branch 1 with candidate John Francis Manydeeds, and Beverly Wickstrom for Branch 6.
A clean water referendum is on the docket as well asking, "Should the state of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect the following: human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?"
For Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors, seats are up for grabs in all 29 districts.
For a full list of those candidates, go the the website of the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors.
Drive-thru voting hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eau Claire City Hall on 203 South Farwell Street. Drive-thru voting goes until April 1.