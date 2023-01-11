 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Drive with caution: Highways ice covered, slippery

Conditions map 1/11 10:15 AM

511wi.gov map as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 

(WQOW) - Most highways in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning are considered ice covered and slippery, according to the map from WisDot.

The website 511wi.gov shows highway conditions in real-time. Green is "good driving conditions" purple is "slippery stretches" blue is "snow covered" and red means "ice covered." 

Earlier Wednesday morning, Highway 25 in Pepin County saw lane closures due to a crash. And on I-94 in Monroe County, a crash involving multiple semi trucks closed both east and west lanes, and traffic is being re-routed in that area. 

You can see how traffic is moving along on your route by looking at the traffic cameras for your county. 

