Drive with caution: Highways ice covered, slippery

(WQOW) - Most highways in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning are considered ice covered and slippery, according to the map from WisDot.
The website 511wi.gov shows highway conditions in real-time. Green is "good driving conditions" purple is "slippery stretches" blue is "snow covered" and red means "ice covered."
Earlier Wednesday morning, Highway 25 in Pepin County saw lane closures due to a crash. And on I-94 in Monroe County, a crash involving multiple semi trucks closed both east and west lanes, and traffic is being re-routed in that area.
You can see how traffic is moving along on your route by looking at the traffic cameras for your county.