Driver charged with OWI in Dunn County after early morning crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -- A Menomonie resident has been charged with an OWI Saturday morning after a crash in the early morning hours.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the exit 52 westbound on-ramp of Interstate 94 in Dunn County.
The driver and two minor children were not injured. A Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, was conducted.
The driver, 25-year-old Lucy C. Chang, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant-1st offense with passengers under 16 years old.