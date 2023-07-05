Driver crashes into squad car, house in Buffalo City

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A squad car and house were hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday night.
According to Buffalo County Sheriff Mike Osmond, it happened on the 4th of July just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Jefferson Streets in Buffalo City.
Osmond said the truck crashed into the squad car, then went through the yard of the house before running into it. The people in the house were not hurt.
The driver was transported by ambulance and the deputy was transported by another deputy, according to Osmond. Their conditions were not given.
The crash is being investigated by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.