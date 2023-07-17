Driver fined for crash that hurt Chippewa Falls street department worker

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman has settled her traffic ticket for causing a crash that sent a Chippewa Falls city worker to the hospital.
Streets department employee Joe Small was paving River Street in May when a car hit him, causing two fractured vertebrae, two broken ribs and other injuries.
Police say driver Kendrah Shay failed to yield while making a turn, causing another car to swerve and hit Small.
Shay pleaded no contest to the citation last week and was fined $389.