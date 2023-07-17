 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver fined for crash that hurt Chippewa Falls street department worker

  • Updated
  • 0
CF Crash

Photo courtesy of the Chippewa Falls Police Department 

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman has settled her traffic ticket for causing a crash that sent a Chippewa Falls city worker to the hospital.

Related: Chippewa Falls street department worker recovering after being struck by car

Streets department employee Joe Small was paving River Street in May when a car hit him, causing two fractured vertebrae, two broken ribs and other injuries.

Police say driver Kendrah Shay failed to yield while making a turn, causing another car to swerve and hit Small. 

Shay pleaded no contest to the citation last week and was fined $389.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you