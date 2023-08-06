Driver found dead in one-vehicle crash in Rusk County

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WQOW)- One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Rusk County Saturday evening.
According to a press release from Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, the sheriff's office received a 911 call around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday of a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Highway 73 near Townline Road in the Town of Lawrence.
Rusk County sheriff deputies, Rusk County Ambulance, and the Hawkins Fire Department responded.
When responders arrived, the driver was found dead on scene. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.
The person's name has not been released at this time. The crash is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.