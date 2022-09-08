 Skip to main content
Driver injured after falling asleep behind the wheel

Fountain City (WQOW) - A driver was injured in a crash Wednesday after falling asleep behind the wheel. 

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department a 56-year-old woman was driving along North Shore Drive (HWY 35) and crashed into the back end of a semi when she fell asleep just before 9:30 p.m. The department notes the truck was legally parked along the road. 

Stafford-Thiele was transported to the hospital for her injuries, none of which are life-threatening. The semi was unoccupied at the time of the crash. 

